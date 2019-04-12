Uncertainty over BJP fielding Kirron Kher from Chandigarh

With just five weeks to go for voting for the lone seat in Chandigarh, uncertainty continues on whether the will re-nominate sitting (MP) for this crucial seat.

With the re-nominating former Railways for the forthcoming polls and the (AAP) reposing faith in former Union and ex-MP Harmohan Dhawan, both parties have a headstart and the is lagging on this front.

Though Kher, who has faced accusations from political opponents that she is mostly unavailable in owing to her busy acting schedule, has been staying put here to campaign for herself, top leaders of the unit of the are not moving around with her.

Sanjay Tandon, who is the son of former Chhattisgarh and is a strong contender for the ticket this time, is campaigning separately and seeking votes only for the BJP and not for any candidate.

"We have to ensure that the BJP wins with a big margin in Chandigarh," Tandon said here, without referring to Kher.

Former from Chandigarh and is also trying to get the party ticket for this seat.

There is speculation that the BJP could opt for a completely new face the seat this time around, all of which is causing confusion among local BJP leaders.

"Since Tandon is the local unit and Kher is the sitting MP, the party unit leadership is confused and divided about with whom they should go. We are hoping that the BJP central leadership clears the confusion early so that the party can consolidate itself," a concerned senior BJP told IANS.

Kher, however, is using her charm and, of course, her popular celebrity status to woo the electorate to vote for her on May 19.

"Baagon mein bahaar hai! Good afternoon #MyCityMyPeople. Bright, sunny day today. While the temp rises, keep it cool and drink lots of water," she tweeted with her photograph on Thursday.

Kher, 63, had trounced four-time MP from here, by a margin of nearly 70,000 votes in the 2014 general election, which was her first electoral outing.

Another from Bollywood, Gul Panag, a former Miss India, who was the AAP candidate in 2014, had managed to get over 1.08 lakh to finish a creditable third in the contest.

Kher, who hails originally from Chandigarh, is regularly posting on her accounts photographs with party supporters and the cross section of society she is meeting daily.

Be it the youth, housewives, professionals or the elderly, Kher is meeting everyone. There are nearly 84,000 elderly voters in the city.

Listing her achievements over the last five years, Kher claims that she has done a lot for Chandigarh. These include the recently sanctioned flyover on Chowk to Zirakpur to ease traffic, allowing need-based changes in flats, conversion of residential leasehold properties into freehold, among other things.

Nearly 40,000 new voters have been added to the electoral rolls here since the 2014 The total registered electorate currently in Chandigarh numbers nearly 6.2 lakh.

