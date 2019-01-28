Union Minister Hegde, Karnataka Congress chief in Twitter war

and Karnataka were on Monday locked in a war over their respective achievements and contributions.

Responding to Hegde's tweet that he knew Rao as "a guy who ran behind a Muslim lady", the latter retorted that it was sad to see the Central stoop to such "low levels as to bring in personal issues".

Gundu Rao, a lawmaker from Gandhinagar assembly segment in Bengaluru central, is married to

"Sad to see @AnantKumarH stoop to such low levels as to bring in personal issues. Guess it's his lack of culture. Guess he hasn't learnt from our Hindu scriptures. Time hasn't run out, he can still try and become a more dignified human," Rao tweeted.

When Rao questioned Hegde in another tweet asking what his achievements and contributions were after becoming Union of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship or as from district, Hedge in turn questioned Rao's contributions.

"I shall definitely answer this guyA@dineshgrao's queries, before which could he please reveal himself as to who he is along with his achievements? I only know him as a guy who ran behind a Muslim lady," Hegde had said.

The heated exchange began after Hegde during his speech in the southern state's district remarked that "any hand that touches a Hindu girl should not exist".

"We should be aware of what is happening around us. Regardless of caste and religion, any hand that touches a Hindu girl should not exist," the had said.

Rao's criticism of the remarks soon snowballed into a war between the two leaders.

Meanwhile, Rao's wife Tabu, in a statement said it was "misogynistic" of a to target her.

"It appears I am a soft target for BJP leaders who are unable to take on my husband, ..I am a private person, a mother of two girls and a devout housewife. I do not hold any party or public position," she said.

She was born a Muslim but is a "proud Indian" first, Tabu said.

"I have never made any personal remarks against any and I strongly resent them using me as a pawn in their cheap politics," she added.

