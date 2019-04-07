US could take 2 years to identify separated immigrant families

The has said that it may take federal officials two years to identify what could be thousands of immigrant children who were separated from their families at the country's border with

According to court documents filed on Friday, a had asked for a plan to identify these children and their families after a report from government inspectors in January revealed that most likely separated thousands more children from their parents than was previously believed, reported on Saturday.

These families were separated before the administration unveiled its "zero-tolerance" immigration policy in the spring of 2018, when nearly all adults entering the country illegally were prosecuted and any children accompanying them were put into shelters or foster care.

To identify these families, the government said it would apply a statistical analysis to about 47,000 children who were referred to the and subsequently discharged, according to the court filing.

From there, the government said it would manually review the case records of the children who appeared to have the highest probability of being part of the separated families.

In explaining the reason for such an arduous process, the government said the US Customs and Border Protection did not collect specific data on migrant family separations before April 2018.

Lawyers representing the has not commented on the development.

The government's proposed plan arose from a class-action lawsuit in the for the Southern District of

Last June, ordered the reunification of children and parents who had been separated under the policy. Trump rescinded the policy that same month.

--IANS

ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)