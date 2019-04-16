US dollar falls amid rising British pound

The US dollar decreased as the British pound got a boost by British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt's remarks over the domestic Brexit talks.
In late New York trading on Monday, the euro rose to $1.1304 from $1.1295 in the previous session, and the British pound rose to $1.3097 from $1.3077 in the previous session, Xinhua news agency reported.
The Australian dollar rose to $0.7174 from $0.7172.
The US dollar bought 112.02 Japanese yen, lower than 112.07 Japanese yen of the previous session. The US dollar rose to 1.0042 Swiss francs from 1.0028 Swiss francs, and it was up to 1.3377 Canadian dollars from 1.3334 Canadian dollars.
Hunt said in a BBC interview on Monday that talks between the Conservative government and the main opposition Labour Party to find consensus over a Brexit plan are more constructive than people think.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, was down 0.03 per cent at 96.9466 in late trading.
