IndiGo to gain most from Jet Airways collapse

The country's largest carrier is set to consolidate its position and rule the skies following the collapse of its rival

"The biggest will gain the maximum, so will corner the major chunk of the air traffic. It anyways has massive capacity expansion plans lined up for the coming months and years," said an

Dhiraj Mathur, Partner, PwC, said that whoever brings more aircraft and crew will benefit the most.

currently has a fleet of 200 aircraft and operates 1,400 daily flights connecting 53 domestic and 18 international destinations. The airline, which has 43.4 per cent market share in the domestic market, has very aggressive fleet expansion plans.

Going by the current market share and the capacity deployed in the domestic market, would be the next biggest gainer. Other would gain in sequence as per their current fleet size and market share.

"Maybe after SpiceJet, other carriers such as Air India, Go Air, Vistara, Air Asia and others would come," said the quoted above.

Low-cost carrier is the second biggest in the domestic market with its 13.7 per cent market share. It has a fleet of 48 737s, 27 Q-400s and one freighter.

The on Thursday said that it would induct as many as 27 planes in a record time of less than two weeks.

Going by the fleet size and market share, is likely to be the third biggest gainer, but aviation watchers doubted if would be able to add aircraft quickly to its fleet.

"The plan to lease more planes would first require board approval. Then tendering will happen and shortlisting will be done. The entire process may take quite some time. In that case, the benefits would be very limited," said an industry veteran.

(Nirbhay Kumar can be contacted at nirbhay.k@ians.in)

--IANS

nk/sn/arm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)