BSF shoots intruder on international border along J&K

The BSF shot dead an intruder who crossed the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir's district on Saturday after he ignored repeated warnings.

According to (BSF) sources, the intruder crossed into the Indian side around 1.30 p.m.

"Pakistan Rangers have been asked to take the intruder's body failing which the body would be handed over to the local police," sources said.

