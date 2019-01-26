JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Defence-Security

Woman dies after taking temple food in Karnataka

Gum disease linked to Alzheimer's risk

Business Standard

BSF shoots intruder on international border along J&K

IANS  |  Jammu 

The BSF shot dead an intruder who crossed the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on Saturday after he ignored repeated warnings.

According to Border Security Force (BSF) sources, the intruder crossed into the Indian side around 1.30 p.m.

"Pakistan Rangers have been asked to take the intruder's body failing which the body would be handed over to the local police," sources said.

--IANS

sq/mag/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, January 26 2019. 20:22 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements