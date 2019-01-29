Maduro vows legal action against US over PDVSA sanctions

-
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro pledged to retaliate against the United States for its new sanctions on state oil company PDVSA.
"I have given specific instructions to the head of PDVSA to launch political and legal action, in US and international courts, to defend the property and assets of Citgo," PDVSA's US-based subsidiary, Maduro said on state television Monday.
