JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Officials: Several officers injured in Houston shooting
Business Standard

Maduro vows legal action against US over PDVSA sanctions

AFP  |  Caracas 

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro pledged to retaliate against the United States for its new sanctions on state oil company PDVSA.

"I have given specific instructions to the head of PDVSA to launch political and legal action, in US and international courts, to defend the property and assets of Citgo," PDVSA's US-based subsidiary, Maduro said on state television Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, January 29 2019. 05:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements