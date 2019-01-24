Top lawmaker declares himself Venezuela's 'acting president'

-
ALSO READ
Tensions rising in Venezuela ahead of rival protests
Opposition-controlled Venezuela parliament calls for protest to oust Maduro
Venezuela's pro-Maduro assembly strips immunity from drone 'attack' accused
Venezuela's Maduro celebrates 2nd term as crisis deepens
Four dead in clashes ahead of Venezuela protests
-
Venezuela's National Assembly head Juan Guaido declared himself the country's "acting president" on Wednesday during a mass opposition rally against leader Nicolas Maduro.
Moments earlier, the loyalist-dominated Supreme Court ordered a criminal investigation of the opposition-controlled legislature.
"I swear to formally assume the national executive powers as acting president of Venezuela to end the usurpation, (install) a transitional government and hold free elections," said Guaido as thousands of supporters cheered.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU