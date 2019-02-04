Rahul speaks to Mamata, expresses support to sit-in against Centre

on Sunday spoke to and expressed his support to her sit-in against the Centre over move in the state, saying the happenings in Bengal "were part of the unrelenting attack on India's institutions" by and the BJP.

Gandhi said in a tweet that the "entire opposition will stand together and defeat these fascist forces."

"I spoke with Mamata Di tonight and told her we stand shoulder to shoulder with her. The happenings in Bengal are a part of the unrelenting attack on India's institutions by Modi and the BJP. The entire opposition will stand together and defeat these fascist forces," he said.

also expressed solidarity with Banerjee.

"Spoke to Mamta didi and expressed solidarity. Modi-Shah duo's action is completely bizarre and anti-democracy," he said.

However, CPI-M attacked both Banerjee and the BJP accusing both of "drama".

"Corruption cases against TMC govt in chit fund scam have been public for years but Modi govt chose to stay quiet as top mastermind of the scam joined BJP. It does a drama to act now, after 5 years, and TMC leadership responds by staging a drama to protect its corrupt.

"This drama in Kolkata by BJP and TMC is not a fight for any principle but only to save their corrupt and hide their corruption. CPI(M) has fought both these undemocratic, corrupt, communal and dictatorial regimes in the Centre and the state and will continue to do so," he said in tweets.

In an unprecedented confrontation with the Modi government, Banerjee began a sit-in on Sunday in Kolkata accusing the Centre of trying to run a parallel administration in states, saying there is a "constitutional break-down" after an ugly face-off between the and the

The showdown started after the federal probe agency's officers showed up near the residence of Rajeev Kumar, who has been under the scanner in connection with the probe into the ponzi scheme scam case.

The events are expected to cast a shadow on the budget session of parliament on Monday with the opposition expected to vociferously raise the issue.

