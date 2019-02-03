ICICI-Videocon, PNB fraud among top five cases under CBI lens

The corruption case against former in Rs 3,250-crore loan irregularity involving the and the is learnt to be part of top five cases being probed on a priority by the CBI which is now set to focus on these matters under its newly appointed Rishi Kumar Shukla, sources said.

Other cases under special scrutiny include multi-crore (PNB) fraud case involving fugitive diamantire and his uncle Mehul Choksi, chopper deal, business tycoon loan fraud, and case linked to former and his son Karti, said an

The (CBI) is now planning to issue summons to Chanda Kochhar, her husband and MD Deepak Kochhar, and MD Dhoot, and others in the case dating back to 2009-2012. On January 23, the CBI registered a case in the matter and carried out raids at four places the next day.

is allegedly of "sanctioning loans to private companies in a criminal conspiracy with other accused to cheat ICICI Bank". The FIR followed a preliminary enquiry (PE) instituted on March 31, 2018, against Deepak Kochhar, officials and others to determine whether any wrongdoing was involved in the sanctioning of loan by the as part of a consortium.

Extraditing diamantaire and Mehul Choksi, who are accused in Rs 13,500 crore (PNB) fraud case, is learnt to be the prime agenda of the central probe agency.

The CBI registered the first FIR in the matter on January 31, 2018 against and Choksi for defrauding the branch in by illegally issuing Letters of Undertaking and Foreign Letters of Credit during 2011-17.

As both the had left before the CBI started its investigations, the agency has managed to issue Red Corner notices against them. Choksi's location has been traced to while whereabouts of Nirav Modi is not clear yet. The CBI, however, has filed chargesheet in the case.

In Rs 3,600-crore VVIP chopper deal case, the CBI has expedited its investigation after December 4, 2018, when it, with the help of Central government, secured the extradition from the of British national Christian Michel James, the middlemen of the deal. The CBI has filed chargesheets in the case but the investigation is still on.

In connection with the case, the Enforcement Directorate, which is also probing the money laundering angle in the case, last week secured extradition of co-accused from UAE. Saxena in connivance with Gautam Khaitan, a lawyer, is accused of providing corporate structure across the globe to the laundered money for payment to various political persons, bureaucrats and air force officials to influence the contract for supplying 12 VVIP helicopters in favour of

The CBI is also in the process of extraditing liquor baron against whom a court on January 5 issued order declaring him a 'fugitive' under the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act, 2018. The agency last year had also scored success when a ordered extradition of Mallya, who fled in March 2016 over a Rs 9,000-crore

In case, the CBI and the ED last month told the that custodial interrogation of senior was required. However, though Chidambaram does not figure in the CBI FIR, the agency questioned him earlier in 2018.

His son was arrested on February 28 by the CBI for allegedly taking money to facilitate the FIPB clearance to in 2007 when his father was the Later, he was granted bail.

--IANS

rak/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)