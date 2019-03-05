Engineering goods exports in FY19 may cross $76.2 billion

Export of engineering goods in FY19 could cross the FY18 levels, said a of EEPC India, here on Tuesday.

exported $76.2 billion engineering goods in 2017-18, said Mahesh K. Desai, Senior Vice-Chairman,

He was briefing reporters about the eighth edition of the International Engineering Sourcing Show (IESS), to be organised by EEPC India, from March 14-16. Leading global and domestic engineering companies are likely to take part in the event.

Desai said is the largest engineering sourcing show in While is the partner country, Flanders in is the focus region, for this edition.

"As both and India are moving towards a technology-driven automotive industry, equipped with shared mobility, connectivity, electrification and autonomous driving, this is an appropriate time for the Automotive, Robotics and (MARii) to play a leading role in a global forum like the IESS," said.

According to C.H. Nadiger, Regional Director, Southern Region, EEPC India, all the exhibition space has been sold out and 400 domestic and overseas exhibitors will showcase their products at the event.

While the main theme of the event is smart engineering, sub-themes are subcontracting, industrial and electrical machinery, future factory, and innovation and technology.

Malaysian carmakers and Proton will also exhibit their models at the event. will also explore manufacturing opportunities here, said Sooraj Dhawan, Consultant,

He said the company will also bring a delegation of its suppliers to the show.

--IANS

vj/arm/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)