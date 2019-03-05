Engineering goods exports in FY19 may cross $76.2 billion

-
Export of engineering goods in FY19 could cross the FY18 levels, said a senior official of EEPC India, here on Tuesday.
India exported $76.2 billion engineering goods in 2017-18, said Mahesh K. Desai, Senior Vice-Chairman, EEPC India.
He was briefing reporters about the eighth edition of the International Engineering Sourcing Show (IESS), to be organised by EEPC India, from March 14-16. Leading global and domestic engineering companies are likely to take part in the event.
Desai said IESS is the largest engineering sourcing show in India. While Malaysia is the partner country, Flanders in Belgium is the focus region, for this edition.
"As both Malaysia and India are moving towards a technology-driven automotive industry, equipped with shared mobility, connectivity, electrification and autonomous driving, this is an appropriate time for the Malaysia Automotive, Robotics and IoT Institute (MARii) to play a leading role in a global forum like the IESS," EEPC India said.
According to C.H. Nadiger, Regional Director, Southern Region, EEPC India, all the exhibition space has been sold out and 400 domestic and overseas exhibitors will showcase their products at the event.
While the main theme of the event is smart engineering, sub-themes are subcontracting, industrial and electrical machinery, future factory, and innovation and technology.
Malaysian carmakers Perodua and Proton will also exhibit their models at the event. Perodua will also explore manufacturing opportunities here, said Sooraj Dhawan, Consultant, IESS.
He said the company will also bring a delegation of its suppliers to the show.
