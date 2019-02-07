Vadra appears before ED for questioning in money laundering probe

Robert Vadra, Rahul Gandhi's brother-in-law, appeared before the (ED) for the second time on Thursday in connection with a moneylaundering probe into alleged possession of illegal foreign assets.

He arrived at the ED office in Jamnagar House in central at about 11:25 am.

was grilled for five-and-a half hours for the first time in the case on Wednesday.

Officials said was required to rejoin probe on Thursday as more questions needed to be put across to him in connection with acquiring immovable assets in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)