Veeru Devgan will be proud of me: Rohit Shetty

Filmmaker on Friday paid a tribute to Veeru Devgan, who passed a few days ago, calling him his "guru".

Remembering for his valuable life lessons, took to and wrote: "It takes real fathers to transform their boys into heroes. Started doing stunts at the age of 16, still going strong at 45. And I know one man who will always be proud of me in heaven is my guru, my father - Veeru "

He said taught him to "be honest with your work and work will be honest with you" and to take proper safety measures "before performing any stunt".

Veeru Devgan, who directed action sequences for films such as "Himmatwala", "Mr. India", "Khatron Ke Khiladi", "Phool Aur Kaante", "Dilwale" and " died on Monday here. He was 85.

Along with the post, Rohit shared a video of himself performing a bike stunt in Bangkok, where he is currently shooting for his Akshay Kumar-starrer "Sooryavanshi".

"Stunt rehearsals before Akshay performs the actual shot. Please do not try this stunt. All the drivers in the cars are stunt professionals and the stunts are performed in a controlled environment," he added.

