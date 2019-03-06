Venezuela crisis: Maduro vows to defeat 'crazed minority'

Venezuela's has vowed to defeat a "crazed minority" that wants to remove him from power.

In a challenge to Juan Guaido, he has called for "anti-imperialist marches" on Saturday to coincide with anti-government protests, the reported on Wednesday.

Maduro's comments were the first since Mr Guaido defied him and returned to the country on Monday.

Meeting trade union leaders, Guaido told public workers to defy management orders and observe a partial strike.

As of the opposition-led National Assembly, Guaido proclaimed himself Venezuela's in January after the legislature declared Mr Maduro's re-election last year illegitimate.

He has accused the opposition of trying to organise a coup with US help.

Speaking at an event marking the sixth anniversary of the death of his predecessor and political mentor, Hugo Chavez, Maduro said: "While a crazed minority continues with their hatred, with their bitterness, it's their problem. We won't pay attention to them, compatriots."

In front of gathered military personnel, he added: "We're going to stop them in their tracks, their work, the national union. Let the crazy minority continue with their bitterness, we'll defeat them. For Chavez we'll do it, for the great history of the country we'll do it."

Venezuela's political crisis has been sparked by an economic meltdown in which hyperinflation has hit salaries and savings, leading many to flee the country. The country is also suffering of basic items including and medicine.

While international pressure on the has steadily increased -- more than 50 countries, including the US and most Latin American nations, have recognised Mr Guaido as -- Maduro has dismissed all calls for him to step down.

Backed by and Russia, Maduro insists he is the only legitimate president.

His call for marches on Saturday sets the stage for more confrontation with Guaido.

On Monday, Guaido arrived back in the capital, Caracas, despite the threat of arrest after he defied a Supreme Court-imposed on leaving the country. He visited several Latin American to lobby for international help.

In talks with public sector unions on Tuesday, he has vowed to stage strikes to help bring down the government.

"They thought the pressure had already maxed out... They better know that the pressure has barely begun."

