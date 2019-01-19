Seoul welcomes planned second Trump-Kim summit: presidential office

South on Saturday welcomed a planned second summit between US and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, saying it hoped the meeting would be a "turning point" for peace on the

The announcement from Seoul's presidential office came hours after the said Trump would again meet the North Korean leader "near the end of February" at a location yet to be announced.

"We expect the planned North-US summit would be a turning point in establishing a permanent peace regimen on the Korean peninsula," said Kim Eui-kyeom, South Korean Moon Jae-in's

South would continue close coordination with its key to achieve the goal of "complete denuclearisation," he continued. He added would expand dialogue with to make the planned summit "successful".

Kim and Trump first met in June in Singapore, where they signed a vaguely worded document in which with Kim pledged to work towards the "denuclearization of the Korean peninsula".

But progress stalled soon afterward as and -- which stations 28,500 troops in South -- disagree over what that means.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)