Verdasco first Spaniard in Oz Open third round

Spain's Fernando Verdasco defeated Radu Albot of Moldova 6-1, 7-6(2), 6-2 to become the first Spaniard in the third round of the Australian Open tennis tournament.
Verdasco was ousted by Maximilian Marterer of Germany in the second match of last year's Australian Open, and has not advanced beyond the third round of the tournament in seven years, reports Efe.
To accomplish that feat, Verdasco will need to defeat sixth seed Marin Cilic of Croatia, who has defeated him in their last four matches.
Cilic crushed American Mackenzie McDonald 7-5, 6-7(9), 6-4, 7-5 on Wednesday.
