AIFF thanks outgoing coach Constantine

Football Federation (AIFF) thanked outgoing for his contribution to the national team.

Constantine, who had taken over as the head of the senior men's national team in February 2015, announced his decision step down after bowed out of the AFC Asian 2019 on Monday.

Constantine's contract with AIFF ran till January 31.

"It's been a wonderful journey. We have travelled a long distance together, and the world has seen it all. I would like to wish Stephen all the very best for the future, and thank him for all his efforts and contribution towards Indian football," Patel said in a statement.

At the Asian Cup, notched up four points to finish at the bottom of Group A which also included hosts UAE, and

India had a splendid start to the tournament with a 4-1 trouncing of But they went down 0-2 to UAE 0-2 and 0-1 to in the next two games to bow out.

