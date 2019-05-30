Vidarbha agriculturist Dhotre figures in Modi cabinet (Profile)

Hailing from a well-known political/farming family of in Maharashtra's region, Sanjay S. Dhotre, who was sworn-in as a in the government on Thursday, began his political career as an anti-Emergency activist.

Beginning his electoral foray in 1999 when he was elected an MLA on a BJP ticket from Murtizapur (Akola), he then turned his sight to the Lok Sabha where he has been a member since 2004. And it is in fourth term, he has become a in Modi's second term.

Along with his political career, Dhotre, 60, had - a quarter of century ago - joined hands with prominent farmers activist and chief to espouse the cause of the debt-hit peasants who were resorting to suicides.

Himself being an agriculturist-cum-industrialist who takes keen interest in scientific advancements in cultivation and crop developments, Dhotre has been passionate for the welfare of the farming community and Tiwari is confident that with his presence in the Union Cabinet, now the farmers will truly get their dues.

Dhotre also becomes the second from the region - besides heavyweight - in the Central government, which is expected to give an impetus to the development of the region, besides giving advantage to the BJP in the October 2019 Assembly elections.

Known to have close links with the Art of Living Foundation, his entry to the cabinet reportedly has blessings of the renowned

--IANS

qn/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)