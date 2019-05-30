Vidarbha agriculturist Dhotre figures in Modi cabinet (Profile)

-
ALSO READ
Three Maha districts sizzle at highest 47.2 degree C; heatwave
Maha: Decomposed tigress carcass found in forest in Akola
Man working at charity commissioner's office ends life
Ambedkar to contest Lok Sabha polls from Akola, Solapur seats
Heatwave in Vidarbha, Akola hottest at 46.4 degree Celsius
-
Hailing from a well-known political/farming family of Akola in Maharashtra's Vidarbha region, Sanjay S. Dhotre, who was sworn-in as a minister in the Narendra Modi government on Thursday, began his political career as an anti-Emergency activist.
Beginning his electoral foray in 1999 when he was elected an MLA on a BJP ticket from Murtizapur (Akola), he then turned his sight to the Lok Sabha where he has been a member since 2004. And it is in fourth term, he has become a minister in Modi's second term.
Along with his political career, Dhotre, 60, had - a quarter of century ago - joined hands with prominent farmers activist and Vidarbha Jan Andolan Samiti chief Kishore Tiwari to espouse the cause of the debt-hit peasants who were resorting to suicides.
Himself being an agriculturist-cum-industrialist who takes keen interest in scientific advancements in cultivation and crop developments, Dhotre has been passionate for the welfare of the farming community and Tiwari is confident that with his presence in the Union Cabinet, now the farmers will truly get their dues.
Dhotre also becomes the second minister from the Vidarbha region - besides heavyweight Nitin Gadkari - in the Central government, which is expected to give an impetus to the development of the region, besides giving advantage to the BJP in the October 2019 Assembly elections.
Known to have close links with the Art of Living Foundation, his entry to the cabinet reportedly has blessings of the renowned spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.
--IANS
qn/vd
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU