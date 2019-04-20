US to continue negotiation with N.Korea: Pompeo

US has said the US will continue to work to negotiate with North to achieve the denuclearization.

Pompeo's remarks came after test-fired a new tactical guided weapon earlier this week.

"I'm convinced we still have a real opportunity to achieve that outcome (the denuclearization), and our diplomatic team will continue to remain in the lead," said the top US on Friday at a joint press conference in the State Department with visiting senior Japanese officials, reported.

swept aside Pyongyang's demand about replacing him by someone "more careful and mature" to deal with the talks.

"Nothing's changed. We're continuing to work to negotiate. I'm still in charge of the team," he said.

North Korea's Korean reported on Thursday that Kim Jong-un, the North Korean leader, supervised the test-firing of a new tactical guided weapon on Wednesday.

confirmed on Thursday that the tactical-level weapons test posed no threat to the US and regional allies.

--IANS

