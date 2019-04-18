VIPs, candidates, celebs among early voters in Karnataka

VIPs, including political leaders, celebrities and candidates were among the early voters who exercised their franchise in 14 seats across central and southern on Thursday.

"Among the early voters were 86-year-old (JD-S) supremo H.D. Deve Gowda, his wife Chennamma, his two sons -- and H.D. Revanna, their wives Anitha and Bhavani, and his grandsons Prajwal and Nikhil," a told IANS.

Other political leaders, who cast their ballot in the first two hours of voting between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m., included and member from the state Nirmala Sitharaman, state Deputy G. Parameshwara, state unit Dinesh Gundu Rao, Legislature Party Siddaramaiah, BJP legislators and Suresh Kumar, and its member from the state

The candidates, who voted early, included D.V. Sadananda Gowda and his rival in Bangalore North, BJP's Tejsavi Surya and his Congress rival in Bangalore South, BJP's P.C. Mohan and his Congress rival in Bangalore Central, BJP's and his Congress rival C.H. Vijayshankar, BJP's A. Manju in Hassan and its Tumkur candidate and former central Ministers in the previous UPA government K.H. Muniyappa and M. Veerappa Moily.

Among the celebrities were Kannada superstar Sudheep, Tara, Shivaraj Kumar, Puneeth, Raghavendra, Darshan and Yash.

and her son also voted at Jayanagar in the Bangalore South seat.

