Voting is brisk in Udhampur, muted in Srinagar

People voted in large numbers on Thursday in Jammu and Kashmir's Lok Sabha seat but polling was muted in the Lok Sabha constituency.

A healthy voter turnout was reported in Kathua, Reasi, Udhampur, Ramban, Doda and Kishtwar districts of where over 12 per cent voters exercised franchise during the first three hours until 10 a.m.

The main contest in is between of the and Vikramaditya Singh of the Eight other candidates are also in the fray.

In Srinagar, only 0.9 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the first three hours.

Most polling stations in the eight voting segments of city wore a deserted look although at some places voters came out in ones and twos to exercise their democratic right.

Over 1,000 people voted in Chrar-e-Sharief while over 1,200 voted in Khansahib segment in district.

In Kangan and Ganderbal, however, a good voter turnout is expected. But not many voters were seen in polling booths in Ganderbal and Kangan towns.

The battle for the Lok Sabha seat is mainly triangular involving of the National Conference, of the Peoples and of the Peoples Conference.

A total of 12 candidates are in the race in Srinagar.

When voting started at 7 a.m., voters kept away from polling stations in Srinagar city but voted in large numbers in Kathua, Reasi and Udhampur.

There was enthusiastic voting in the Udhampur constituency in both urban and rural segments including Kathua, Reasi, Udhampur, Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban districts.

Officials said they expect voting to pick up as the day warms up.

Securing polling stations, providing safe passage to voters and preventing militants from disrupting the elections are the main challenges faced in Srinagar constituency.

Separatists have called for a boycott of the elections to highlight the issue.

