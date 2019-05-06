Voting begins for 14 Lok Sabha seats in UP

Voting began on Monday for 14 parliamentary constituencies of Uttar Pradesh, including the high-profile Amethi, and seats, at 7 a.m., said an

The 14 seats are Lucknow, Amethi, Rae Bareli, Sitapur, Mohanlalganj, Banda, Fatehpur, Kaushambi, Barabanki, Faizabad, Bahraich, Kesarganj, Gonda and Dhaurahra.

said that all security arrangements have been made for peaceful polling.

A total of 1,361 digital and 1,521 video cameras have been set up in the polling booths.

This phase will see voting in many high-profile seats. Both and Amethi, which are traditional strongholds, will witness a heated contest between and

In Rae Bareli, (UPA) Sonia Gandhi, who has held the seat from 2004, will face former of the BJP.

In Amethi, Congress will again face

Among other prominent candidates in the fray is (Lucknow).

--IANS

hindi-ksk/pgh/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)