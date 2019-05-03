Walmart senior executive lauds Flipkart team

World's International on Friday lauded its Indian subsidiary team for getting more customers to shop online and make their lives better.

"The leadership of the team for its commitment to bringing to more Indian consumers is commendable," Judith told the employees at an interaction on her 4-day visit to the company and its fashion arm

Marking the first year of acquiring majority equity stake in the city-based for a whopping $16 billion in May 9, 2018, Judith hailed the creativity and passion of the team to leverage innovation and technology for bringing the next 200 million Indian

Launching Myntra's first kiosk for pick up, returns, instant trial and alteration, Judith said she was impressed with how the team was using technology and making a difference to the ecosystem, including sellers and manufacturers across the country.

said the e-tailer's partnership with was helping the group to serve customers better and accelerate its growth with products and solutions.

"The that is disrupting the industry benefits local consumers, suppliers and manufacturers," Krishnamurthy said on the occasion.

and said the kiosk offered such as flexible pickup and drop, returns, trial room and free alteration of products.

"The kiosks will be set up in tech parks and big educational institutions to enhance the for customers," said Nagaram.

plans to open 30 service kiosks in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and

Judith also visited a fulfilment centre to assess the supply chain efficiency and met akiranas' (owners of provision stores) that are Myntra's extended network.

also met Judith and updated her on how the cash-and-carry business was changing the lives of kiranas.

and International Strategy and also interacted with the leadership and the employees.

--IANS

fb/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)