I'm sure Kangana will make mark as director: Ankita Lokhande

-
ALSO READ
'Manikarnika' crosses Rs 40 crore in opening weekend
I was confident about a way out: Lokhande on 'Manikarnika' controversy
Always wanted to do something performance-oriented: Ankita Lokhande
I have tried my best to essay role of Rani Laxmibai: Kangana
'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi' will see Kangana in Khadi
-
Actress Ankita Lokhande, who has ventured into Bollywood with "Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi", has heaped praise on Kangana Ranaut's ability as a director and is sure she will also make a mark as a filmmaker.
"Manikarnika...", which released last week, tells the story of Rani Lakshmibai, one of the key leaders in the First War of Indian Independence in 1857. The film is co-directed by Kangana and Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi.
Asked how Kangana was as a director, Ankita told IANS here: "As a director, she was fantastic. It was her debut as a director and she was directing a debutante. So, it was good."
Ankita, who essays the role of Jhalkari Bai in the film, says Kangana is super talented.
"She has been disciplined and very talented at whatever she has done. I wish her all the best for everything she does in her life and I just know one thing...whatever she has done till now, she has made her own mark. I am sure she will make a mark for herself as a director too," she said.
--IANS
dc/rb/vm
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU