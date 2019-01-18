Welsh artists, organisations to perform in Kolkata from Jan 19-Feb 2

is all set to experience the distinct flavour of Welsh theatre, language and literature this month.

Five leading Welsh artists and arts organisations are preparing to share their work with the world when they fly to Kolkata, to present their artistic works, in theatre, dance and literature, Debanjan Chakrabarti, East and Northeast India, said on Friday.

The in programmes will run from January 19- Feb 2 across the city with several partner institutions from and collaborating.

The Welsh contingent features two companies: Light, Ladd and Emberton (LL&E)and 'Theatr lolo' who will be part of the Kolkata Literary Meet, one of the most prestigious literary festivals in the country, and at other venues.

Also in attendance are two scholars representing and Gary Raymond, novelist and critic, who are doing events in the city.

Kolkata partners including Pickle Factory, Think Arts and Bee Books along with have worked with other organisations to make the programme as widespread as possible.

The signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the government last year to strengthen educational and cultural cooperation through the sharing of culture, creativity and ideas between the people of the UK and through the arts.

in Kolkata is supported by the British Council and Wales Arts International. This festival is a result of the relationships and networks formed by the 2017-18 #IndiaWales season, a major programme of artistic collaboration between Wales and

"Through our work in arts we aim to inspire and excite people and make sustainable connections in UK and The four organisations from Wales and their Indian partners have had the opportunity to work closely over the last two years with support from the British Council and Wales Arts International," said Chakrabarti.

"This is a fantastic opportunity to showcase some of the very best of Wales's artistic and creative abilities in Kolkata. We are delighted that all four organisations have made deep connections with Kolkata thanks to their association with the #IndiaWales season 2017/18," said of

