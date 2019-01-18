Tickets of new Mumbai-Delhi Rajdhani Express sold out in 5 hours

A day after the announced a new bi-weekly Mumbai-Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express starting Saturday, all its tickets for the next maiden journey were sold out within five hours, officials said.

A senior told IANS, the bookings for the train opened on Friday at 11 a.m and all of its 756 berths for the next few runs were occupied in less than five hours.

The new bi-weekly Chatrapati Shivaji Terminus-Hazrat Nizamuddin Express has 24 berths in AC First Class, 156 berths in Second AC and 576 in Third AC.

The said that even the Tatkal quota for Saturday's run of the train was full.

It is the third Rajdhani Express service between the two metropolitan cities.

The train will depart from CSMT on Wednesdays and Saturdays at 2.50 p.m and arrive Hazrat Nizamuddin at 10.20 a.m the next day.

From Hazarat Nizamuddin, the train will depart every Thursday and Sunday at 4.15 p.m to arrive CSMT at 11.55 a.m the next day.

The new train will have its stoppages at Kalyan, Nasik Road, Jalgaon, Bhopal, and

