Bhutia congratulates Chhetri on becoming most-capped player

Former congratulated after the latter overtook his record and became India's most with 108 appearances. Chhetri on Wednesday overtook his mentor Bhutia's record of 107 matches when he captained in the King's Cup opener against Curacao.

"I am extremely proud of him. Big congratulations to you Sunil," Bhaichung said. "He has been a great leader, for I hope he continues to perform in the manner he has been doing. You could always see the kind of commitment he had since we first met in Kolkata. His hunger to succeed always made him special.

"There's no reason why he can't continue for long. He is a thorough professional. He is most hard working in the circuit. In fact, even if you compare him to younger players, Sunil stands out," stated. "He is always at the gym doing that extra bit. The manner he has maintained his fitness is exemplary. He is a very sincere soul."

--IANS

bbh

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)