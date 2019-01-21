WhatsApp rolls out 5-chat message forwarding limit globally

Aiming to curb fake news, Facebook-owned platform on Monday announced has globally lowered to five the forward limit for chats -- a feature first launched in last July.

"Starting today, will be implementing this change, globally i.e. all users on the latest versions of can now forward to only five chats at once," the Facebook-owned platform said in a blog post.

Earlier, the company allowed users globally to forward messages for up to 20 chats (either individuals or groups).

"The new change will continue to help keep WhatsApp focused on private messaging with close contacts," added.

With the talking tough on WhatsApp's failure to check the spread of fake and provocative content on its platorm, the service last year rolled out its forward message limit to five chats for over 200 million users in the country.

In one of its notices, the and (MeitY) said WhatsApp has been requested to come out with more effective solutions that can bring in accountability and facilitate enforcement of law in addition to their efforts towards labelling forwards and identifying

The had also asked WhatsApp to ensure that the platform is not used for malafide activities over the growing instances of lynching of innocent people owing to large number of irresponsible messages filled with rumours.

In August, Union IT told the visiting WhatsApp to comply with the Indian laws and take "suitable" steps to prevent misuse of the platform in the country.

Daniels' meeting with the IT came against the backdrop of several incidents of mob lynching being linked to the circulation of fake messages and misinformation on the platform.

After being pulled up by the for not appointing a and complying with other laws of India, WhatsApp in September appointed as the for the country.

Based out of in Menlo Park, California, Lahiri can be contacted via email and general post.

