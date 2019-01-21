Oracle gears up to launch its first India data centre this year

Buoyed by the high demand in the Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), and in India, Cloud is set to launch its first-ever data centre in later this year, a top told IANS on Monday.

The data centre, in all probability to come up in Mumbai, will help take on Cloud players like (AWS), Cloud Platform (GCP) and Azure who already have significant presence in the country.

"We see huge prospects for which is currently the sixth biggest country in the world for us in terms of revenue standpoint. That is why we are building up a data centre for the Cloud here. I am sure that is just the first of the many data centres coming as our grows," Andrew Mendelsohn, Executive Vice President, Database, told IANS during an interaction.

To begin with, the data centre will take care of Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) workloads, while testing for Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) on the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) is still going on, along with other modalities before it is opened for the market.

"We are committed to bringing our enterprise Cloud to customers globally. Continuing to support customer and partner demand, our Co-founder, outlined the roadmap for Oracle's Next Gen Data centres at the "Oracle OpenWorld 2018" in San Francisco," added Shailender Kumar, Regional Managing Director,

"We have many customers and partners who want to run their applications on our Gen 2 Cloud. Oracle will open additional regions in a number of countries, including India, to support our customers and fast-growing cloud in the country," Kumar added.

Today, every bank, player in India is using Oracle database, said Kumar.

Oracle, that has been a in the space of database for years, is now offering the world's first "Autonomous Database" -- a "self-driving" software that uses (ML) to enable unprecedented availability, high performance and security at a much lower cost.

According to Kumar, Indian customers -- both existing and new ones -- are fast embracing and upgrading to "Autonomous Database".

"These early adopters represent a mix of large enterprises, mid-size firms and born-in-the-Cloud start-ups, hailing from diverse industries -- from banking to footwear, spices to digital commerce and consulting to IT services," Kumar informed.

(AWS), the Cloud arm of Amazon, has AWS Asia Pacific (Mumbai) Cloud region with two availability zones.

has three of its 54 global data centres at three locations -- Mumbai, and

Google's GCP region that went live in last year uses Google's core infrastructure, data analytics and -- is offering several services, including compute, Big Data, storage and networking.

