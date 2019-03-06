When two legends meet, it's finger lickin' good

What happens when two legends get together? It makes for a delicious, nay meal.

So it was cricketing legend chose to sup at the globally renowned Frontier-speciality Bukhara eatery at the ITC Maurya here - after all its's one of his favourite eateries whenever he is in the national capital.

"Enjoyed a meal at the iconic restaurant, Bukhara! The tandoor cooked kebabs were simply mouthwatering" Sachin posted on along with an image of his, clad in a blue T-shirt with his 10 jersey number on the right sleeve and wearing a checked pink-and-white chef's apron, a Bukhara trademark that takes the place of a napkin.

He had before him what appeared to be a shredded chicken curry and an oversized tandoori roti - not the mammoth one that's one of Bukhara's trademarks - accompanied by a raita and a nimbu-pani.

The smile on his face said it all - that he was a certified foodie equally at ease with home-made keema paranthas, baingan bhartha, lassi, and prawn masala as with Japanese delicaices like sushi.

