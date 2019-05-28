Why are JCB memes flooding social networking sites in India

After the end of hectic activity surrounding the Lok Sabha elections, Game of Thrones and Avengers Endgame, users in are now busy making memes, GIFs and hashtags of excavators and no one seem to know exactly why.

Digging for an answer yielded no easy result. If some pointed to the huge number of views garnered by digging videos on YouTube, others traced the origin to a video of a groom in took a JCB, instead of a horse, to reach for the wedding.

" khudayi jokes are so subtle yet so funny. Apparently the jokes are about how jobless are people to watch JCB digging videos on YouTube with these videos getting millions of views ," said one user.

But it is not just on YouTube that people love to watch the machine at work, in real world too JCB digging tends to amuse the local crowds across the country.

"Divided by Hindu-Muslim ki ladayi United by JCB ki Khudayi," wrote another user.

On Twitter, #jcbkikhudayi remained a major trend on Tuesday, but memes related to JCB digging made way to other platforms like and as well.

Outlandish memes made out of pictures of cricketers, politicians and actors with the caption -- "Wo dekho bhai, #JCBKiKhudai chalu hai" -- are going viral on the

A meme shows looking shocked thinking -- "RCB nahi, JCB" -- and poking fun at his (IPL) team, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

JCB is not complaining about the attention it is getting on social media.

"We are truly humbled by all the love shown for our brand with #JCBKiKhudai. Thank you to our customers and fans across for your enthusiasm and support! With JCB, you can #ExpectMore. #JCBKiKhudayi," JCB India tweeted.

