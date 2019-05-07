Why Rahul did not go to Amethi on polling day?

Why never made it to on polling day?

This question was repeatedly asked by Smriti Irani, the BJP candidate from She claimed in the afternoon that had landed at the Fursatganj airstrip and was prompting booth capturing.

Her claim was found to be baseless because no aircraft had landed in Fursatganj with the Irani then claimed that 'Rahul bhaag gaye'.

told IANS: " is now the national of the Congress and he was busy campaigning in Congress workers had been assigned the duty of poll management. has been levelling baseless allegations, including one of booth capturing which has been turned down by the too."

Former Congress Pramod Tiwari, meanwhile, said: " wanted to create confusion which she did in because she had realized that she was fighting a losing battle. All she could do was to send the media in a spin.

"The people of Amethi have voted for the Congress President who is going to win with a bigger margin than in 2014."

said that Irani had even accused Rahul Gandhi of being responsible for the death of a man who was not admitted to the "Can anything be more ridiculous than this?" he asked.

--IANS

amita/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)