'Missing' posters for Rahul appear in Amethi

Posters claiming that was 'missing' from his parliamentary constituency appeared overnight in Amethi, but were pulled down on the orders of the following complaints from the party.

The posters carrying photographs of people, apparently from Amethi, asked: "15 years x 365 days 5,475 days. Where was MP?"

It was not clear who got the posters printed and pasted across the constituency.

Interestingly, this was not the first time such posters appeared in 'Missing' posters for have appeared several times in his constituency in

--IANS

amita/rtp

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)