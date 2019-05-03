'Missing' posters for Rahul appear in Amethi

JUST IN
IANS  |  Lucknow 

Posters claiming that Congress President Rahul Gandhi was 'missing' from his parliamentary constituency appeared overnight in Amethi, but were pulled down on the orders of the Returning Officer following complaints from the Congress party.

The posters carrying photographs of people, apparently from Amethi, asked: "15 years x 365 days 5,475 days. Where was Amethi MP?"

It was not clear who got the posters printed and pasted across the constituency.

Interestingly, this was not the first time such posters appeared in Amethi. 'Missing' posters for Rahul Gandhi have appeared several times in his constituency in Uttar Pradesh.

First Published: Fri, May 03 2019. 11:26 IST

