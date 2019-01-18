2 women killed in celebratory firing in UP

Two women were killed in celebratory firing during a wedding in a village in Uttar Pradesh, while a young bride in the national capital was injured in a similar but separate incident, police said on Friday.

Around midnight when some overzealous members of the wedding party started the celebratory firing in Mukutpura village, two women -- Rusum, 43, and Kusum, 50, -- were killed on the spot, while four others were injured.

The (SHO) of station said prima facie it appeared strange and unusual that six women were killed or injured in celebratory firing, adding that a probe was underway.

In a similar incident in the national capital a 19-year-old bride was injured early on Friday after a bullet during celebratory firing hit her ankle during her "jai mala" ceremony around 12.45 a.m. on Friday at the Shakarpur Community Centre, a said.

of Police said a manhunt was on to nab the accused.

