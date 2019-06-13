US gas said that he would accept damaging information provided by foreign actors such as or on his Democratic opponent in the 2020

In a TV interview on Wednesday, Trump said that he would listen to that information on his rival in a hypothetical scenario in which another country offered it and denied that this would constitute foreign electoral interference, reports news.

"There's nothing wrong with listening," Trump said. "If somebody called from a country - - 'We have information on your opponent'. Oh, I think I'd want to hear it."

"It's not interference," he added. "They have information; I think I'd take it."

He compared the situation to "oppo research" - a common term in political jargon referring to the compilation of information that may cast an opponent in a negative light - and said about members of Congress: "they all do it".

When asked if he would alert the (fbi) when made such an overture, the said: "I don't think in my whole life I've ever called the FBI... Give me a break. Life doesn't work that way."

When further pressed on the issue, pointing out that the FBI (Christopher Wray) had said that the Bureau should be contacted in such an instance, Trump replied: "The FBI is wrong."

The back-and-forth was prompted by the fact that his son, Jr., had been summoned to testify before the Senate's on Wednesday in a closed-door hearing to be questioned about a meeting held on June 9, 2016 at the in with a Kremlin-linked Russian

The attorney, Natalia Veselnitskaya, reportedly told Trump Jr. and other members of the campaign that she had dirt on Hillary Clinton, Trump's opponent from the in the 2016

Also present at the meeting were the President's and senior advisor, Jared Kushner, and his then-campaign Paul Manafort, who is currently serving a prison sentence of seven-and-a-half years for various financial crimes.

Before going into the hearing, Trump Jr. told the media that there was "nothing to correct" about his previous testimony to the committee, in which he had claimed that the information supplied by Veselnitskaya was not relevant.

In addition, he had said at that hearing that he had limited knowledge about plans to build a in - which has been a focus in the investigation on Russia's meddling in the 2016 election by

This claim has been disputed by Trump's former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, who is also currently in jail.

--IANS

ksk

