said he would extend the country's sovereignty over parts of the if re-elected in the April 9 legislative polls, a major policy shift that would stir Arab opposition.

Just three days before Israelis vote on whether he should get a fifth term, Netanyahu said on Saturday that he was contemplating moves that would upend decades of the nation's policy acknowledging that the lands it seized in the 1967 war would be part of a negotiated settlement with the Palestinians, news reported.

The Prime Minister's apparent push to cement control over the comes in the wake of victories in getting the US to acknowledge as the country's capital and its sovereignty over the seized from in 1967 as Israeli territory.

In recent weeks, Netanyahu has become more strident in speaking about lands seized, saying territory taken in a defensive war need not be returned.

On Saturday, an 12 interviewer asked Netanyahu why, with the broad consensus of Israel's right wing over the sovereignty for the settlements, he hadn't annexed or placed Israeli sovereignty over parts of the during four years of leading a right-wing government.

"We are on the way; we are in discussions about it and other things... Everyone understands the next term will be fateful," he said.

Netanyahu went further, contradicting previous American-led peace plans that would have allowed to negotiate the annexation of large settlement blocs but not smaller isolated settlements that would break up the continuity of an eventual Palestinian state.

"I am going to apply Israeli sovereignty, but I don't distinguish between settlement blocs and isolated settlements."

Israeli sovereignty would ensure that Israeli applies in its settlements there, while annexing them would claim the territory outright.

Netanyahu is trying to marshal his right-wing base, as his party, Likud, is in a tight race with a coalition led by his former army chief of staff, Benny Gantz, and trails him in most recent polls.

Right-wing parties are doing well enough that the could still be in position to form a government, but the election is expected to be close.

US said on Saturday that there were "two good people" running in Israel's coming election and that the race would be tight.

already controls the West Bank militarily, allowing Palestinians a limited form of autonomy in a few densely populated pockets. Applying Israeli sovereignty and or annexing territory outright would be fiercely opposed by the nearly 3 million Palestinians who live in the West Bank as well as much of the Arab world.

Netanyahu previously had backed resolving settlements' fate in final status discussions, though in recent years has said he won't support the establishment of a Palestinian state. Israelis have grown accustomed to viewing Israeli settlements as part of their country. Polls show about half of Jewish Israelis no longer support a Palestinian state.

The is expected to release its peace plan shortly after the Israeli elections, and little is known about it. The Trump administration's said the understands Israel's need to maintain security control over the West Bank.

The has made last minute election policy shifts before.

In 2015, he came out against a Palestinian state just days before the vote, when polls suggested that he was trailing Zionist Union's

