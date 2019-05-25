Will attend Iftar 100 times: Mamata to appeasement allegations

Showing scant regard for the BJP's constant criticism that she was appeasing Muslims, Mamata Banerjee on Saturday indicated that she would continue to attend 'Iftaars' as the community votes for her

Banerjee, who was addressing the media, made the potentially controversial comment while inviting the media to attend an organised by towards the end of the month.

"I am going to the You all also please come.

"I appease Muslims, no? I will go there a hundred times. 'Je goru dudh dei tar lathio khete hoi; (if a cow gives milk, one has to be prepared for its kicks also)," she said.

The Muslim community voted for Banerjee's Trinamool in the recent elections, where a lot of Hindu votes shifted to the BJP which came up with best performance in Bengal taking 18 seats. The Trinamool, which had got 34 seats five years back, saw its tally getting reduced to 22.

