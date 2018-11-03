Dakota Fanning to star in immigrant drama

is featuring in the immigrant drama titled " in the Belly", which has begun shooting in and will continue in

Zeresenay Berhane Mehari is directing from a script by Laura Phillips, adapted from Camilla Gibb's bestselling novel that explores an immigrant's life from the unique perspective of being orphaned in as a child, escaping to England as a refugee, embracing the immigrant community in London, and attempting to reunite people with their scattered families, while dealing with a passionate lost love affair with a doctor, reports variety.com.

Other cast members include Wunmi Mosaku and "The Big Bang Theory" star

The project was unveiled at with initially attached.

appeared in "Ocean's 8" and in "The Alienist".

She will portray follower Squeaky Fromme in the Quentin Tarantino movie " "

--IANS

dc/ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)