Shweta meets alopecia patients for her film

Sharma met a few patients of alopecia here for her upcoming film "Gone Kesh" in which she will be seen sporting a bald look.

She will age with the character which deals with the condition called alopecia -- a disease causing

In order to get her character right, she got more information about the ailment by doing exhaustive research. She read books on the condition, as well as scanned of alopecia patients.

She also met some patients of alopecia to know their ordeal and interacted with them personally to understand their plight.

"I knew I was doing the film halfway through the script that (director) had sent. The story is so full of heart and took me through a roller coaster of emotions. It's during the prep of the film I realised how we take things (like hair) for granted," said in a statement.

"I feel and baldness really take a toll on people's confidence. Baldness is made fun of and people, especially women, find it hard to accept it and, in turn, tackle it.

I felt with this film, we lighten it up and yet ensure the message comes across because bald is beautiful," she added.

