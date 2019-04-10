Konyak dance is the largest traditional dance: Guinness Records

The World has acknowledged Konyak dance as record holder for the "largest traditional dance", a said on Wednesday.

Konyak is one of the 16 Naga ethnic tribes and they are inhabited in Nagaland's district. It is known for the fierce history.

"The largest traditional Konyak dance consists of 4,687 participants, and was achieved by the (India) in of on April 5, 2019," noted the World in its letter of approval for the record holder.

The approval for setting the record was received on Tuesday night from the World Records, stated in a release.

The official attempt to make the record was made during the Konyak Aoleang-cum-Mini Hornbill Festival in town on April 5.As many as 4,687 women from over 115 villages under the district sang and danced in full Konyak Naga traditional attire for five minutes and two seconds.

--IANS

rrk/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)