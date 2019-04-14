Yechury slams BJP, Trinamool's 'competitive communalism'

CPI-M on Sunday accused both the BJP and ruling's Trinamool of resorting to "competitive communalism" over celebrations and warned of the dangers of such practices on "democratic civil activities".

He also said it was unfortunate that the focus in Bengal has shifted to celebrating instead of observing the centenary of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

"The Jallianwala Bagh massacre was an event that united the entire in protest. But the focus in Bengal has shifted to and the competitive communalism that is taking place between the BJP and Trinamool

"It is unfortunate that in most places there is a sort of mutual feeding of each other between the Trinamool and the BJP. This is a very ominous sign for Bengal because this communalism will erase the space for democratic civil activities," Yechury told reporters here.

The (CPI-M) alleged that the brand of communalism suits both the Trinamool and the BJP as they feed on each other's ideology.

"I won't be surprised if there is some degree of tacit understanding between the two in the coming elections. Our appeal is that if BJP has to be defeated to save India, Trinamool has to be defeated to save Bengal. The only consistent force that remains is the CPI-M and the Left," he said.

Yechury said voting for either the BJP or the Trinamool to defeat the other would actually be beneficial to both parties as they both are trying to eat up the secular democratic space in the state.

Hindu right-wing organisation planned 700 Ram Navami processions in Bengal, where a number of state BJP leaders and Lok Sabha candidates took part. The ruling Trinamool also took out colourful processions across Kolkata and districts on the occasion.

Terming the 2019 polls as the "most crucial one" since India's independence, Yechury said their outcome will determine if will continue to remain a secular democratic republic as defined by the Constitution or not.

Claiming the people will choose "an alternative secular government" at the centre in the 2019 polls, he said there will be post electoral alternative front which would form the government.

"In India, the arrangement for alternative governments has always been on a post electoral basis. In 2019 as well, there will be a post election formation of the alternative front that will form the government at the centre. None of the pre-electoral surveys are going to be true," he added.

