BJP names 8 candidates for Haryana, retains 5 MPs

Yechury slams Rahul for contesting from Wayanad

IANS  |  Agartala 

Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury here on Saturday said the Congress had been calling meetings of 21 opposition parties, including the Left parties, in Delhi, but its President Rahul Gandhi was contesting against the Left in Kerala's Wayanad.

Addressing an election rally, "Gandhi could have contested against the BJP or the Shiv Sena instead of the Left in Kerala," the CPI-M leader said.

Gandhi has filed nomination from two parliamentary seats -- Amethi in UP and Wayanad in Kerala.

First Published: Sat, April 06 2019. 18:14 IST

