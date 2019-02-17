Modi's return to power will be 'death knell' of all constitutional institutions: Yechury

The return of to power will be the "death knell" of all the constitutional institutions in India, CPI(M) said on Saturday.

He was speaking here at the inauguration of the northern region 'Kerala Samrakshana Yatra' which will be led by and will highlight the "failures" of the central government.

"Return of to power will be the death knell of all the constitutional institutions in As of now, an attack has been launched against them. It will result in creating a wide gap between the rich and the poor in the society," Yechury said.

Speaking about the Pulwama attack, in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed, he said it should not be communalised for political gains.

"The attack should be seen as a terrorist attack. The attack should not be communalised considering the religion of the terrorist and used for political gains. The country should stand together against terrorism," the CPI(M) leader said.

Yechury also said the Sabarimala issue is not going to have an impact on the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

He said in West Bengal, both the Trinamool and the BJP are political rivals of the

"The massive rally of the CPI(M) in Bengal shows our clout there but Trinamool was not allowing people to vote there. We have not made any deals with the party, but the aim is to oust the government. (We) will take decisions accordingly. The main aim is to defeat the BJP candidates," Yechury said, addressing thousands of Left (LDF) workers.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the LDF has organised two regional yatras in the state.

began his march from the southern district of the state -- Thiruvananthapuram -- on Thursday and it was inaugurated by CPI S Sudhakar Reddy.

Both the marches will conclude on March 2 in Thrissur.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)