You are a blessing: Raj Kundra to Shilpa Shetty

As turned 44 on Saturday, her businessman-husband Raj penned a heart-warming note, calling the a "blessing".

Raj shared a photograph of himself along with and captioned it: "When I look back at our journey I just thank God for putting his favourite angel in my life. You are a blessing and I cant express how much I love you wishing you a very happy happy birthday. May all your dreams and wishes come true my darling!"

He said that Shilpa has "proven that with a healthy and happy lifestyle age is just a number".

"Thank you for inspiring us all," Raj added.

Shilpa and Raj married in November 2009. The couple have a son, Viaan Raj

--IANS

dc/sim/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)