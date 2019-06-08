Boston to host 2nd edition of Indian film festival in Sept

The second edition of the India International Film Festival of Boston (IIFFB) will take place in September.
It will be held from September 13 to September 15 here. The festival will showcase new Indian and international feature-length films, high-quality short films, and talks with industry special guests, read a statement.
There will be several interactive discussions between the audience and film writers and directors. The three-day gala in this US city will conclude with a grand awards ceremony and red carpet event.
Razia Mashkoor, who is the founder of BDCTV YouTube channel, is the driving force behind IIFFB.
