Veteran credits his flourishing career in to filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, who directed him in the 1984 acclaimed film "Saaransh".

"Saaransh", which has clocked 35 years of its release in the Hindi film industry, revolved around a retired and his wife, who come to terms with life after the death of their only son in a mugging incident on the streets of

The tweeted: "My first film 'Saaransh' was released on May 25, 1984. It has been 35 years since then. I was 28 and I played a 65-year-old BV Pradhan (in the movie). It seems like a long journey. But to me, it is just the beginning. Thank you. Keep blessing me. I've a long way to go."

Bhatt thanked for giving "'Saaransh' your life". "As our late said ' was born to play this role'. Gratitude," added the filmmaker.

To which, Anupam replied: "Thank you saab for your faith in a 28-year-old newcomer in and giving him the best role of his life. You changed my life forever. Love and gratitude and much more for a lifetime."

The 63-year-old was last seen on the big screen in "The Accidental Prime Minister". He played former in the film.

--IANS

dc/nn/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)