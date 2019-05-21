Will never retire from films, says Anupam Kher

In a career spanning 35 years, has seen several highs and lows but the says he will continue giving his all to films and retirement is nowhere in sight.

The 64-year-old said one has to be excited about work to be able to continue for long.

"You have to be excited about your work. The day you carry the burden of 'veteran', 'legend', 'thespian' (it wouldn't work). You're given these titles to signal it's time to retire. But I won't retire from work even in the next 50 years," the told reporters.

For Kher, the key to be a relevant artiste is to approach every film with a clean slate - without any baggage of past laurels.

"Everyday when I go to work, I tell myself I don't know anything about acting. That's the only way. If we take pride in our knowledge, we won't learn something new.

"So I always walk in thinking I don't know anything, it helps a lot. When you're ready to learn from everyone, it's great."



was speaking at the trailer launch of his upcoming film, "One Day".

The actor said once he is done with his international commitment, he will resume work on domestic projects "from next year". He currently stars in a New York-based medical drama "New Amsterdam" from

"In all these years, I have seen several ups and downs and for the first time I don't have any film. I'll be back from in a year's time and we will start life all over again."



Directed by Ashok Nanda and co-starring Esha Gupta, the film is scheduled to release on June 1.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)