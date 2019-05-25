KJo joins Netflix family, to spread 'whole lotta love'

Filmmaker Karan Johar's fans got a surprise gift on his 47th birthday on Saturday. announced that he will host a dating show on the platform where he will spread a "whole lotta love".

"This is probably not how presents work but on the occasion of his birthday we've decided to gift ourselves a dating show hosted by 'What The Love? With Karan Johar', coming to Netflix," read a tweet posted by

Karan, who already has a television talk show "Koffee with Karan", replied to the tweet saying: "Where there's chemistry, there's always a way! Can't wait to join the family and spread a whole lotta love! @BBCStudiosIndia #BBCStudiosIndia #BBCProduction."

The son of and veteran filmmaker Yash Johar had made his directorial debut with "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai" in 1998. He later helmed movies like "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham...", "My Name Is Khan" and "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil".

Celebrities including Rishi Kapoor, and showered love on him on by describing him as the "love guru" and "the man who redefined romance in India".

--IANS

nn/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)