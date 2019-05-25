'PM Narendra Modi' makes nearly Rs 3 crore on day 1

"PM Modi", a biopic on Modi, raked in nearly Rs 3 crore on the first day of its release.

A tweet posted by on Saturday read: "'PM Modi' had a lukewarm start in the morning, but picked up speed as Day 1 progressed. Evening shows witnessed better occupancy, Friday Rs 2.88 crore business."

The film, which stars Vivek Anand Oberoi, Boman Irani, Waheeda Rahman, and Manoj Joshi, among others, traces Modi's life story.

It was stopped just a night before its scheduled worldwide opening on April 11 when the parliamentary polls kicked off, to ensure a level playing field in the elections.

"India's Most Wanted", which released along with the biopic on Friday, made Rs 2.10 crore.

Directed by Rajkummar Gupta, "India's Most Wanted" is inspired by a "true story" related to a terrorist. It is about a mission of five people to nab terrorist -- described in the movie as -- without any weapon or support in just four days.

--IANS

dc/nn/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)