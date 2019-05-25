Youngest MP from Odisha set to make her debut in Parliament

In a first, a 25-year-old engineering graduate from has become the youngest to the 17th Chandrani Murmu represents tribal-dominated

Chandrani, who has replaced Dushyant Chautala, was elected as candidate from the seat, as the youngest parliamentarian in the country. Dushyant, 26, was elected to the 16th from Hisar seat.

Murmu is 25 years, 11 months and nine days old.

Chandrani, a greenhorn in politics, reportedly says she would like to come up to the expectations pinned on her by the youth and women besides the tribals in her region. She is clear on developing a mechanism to accelerate the delivery of results, instead of making tall promises that cannot be kept.

Speaking to the media, Chandrani said her major focus was on generating employment in her region, and that she would not leave any stone unturned to accelerate setting up of new industries.

"It is unfortunate that employment crisis is high in a mineral-rich district like I would represent the youth and women of my state at the Centre," she said.

Chandrani Murmu was pitted against two-time from BJP Ananta Nayak, who was defeated by a margin of 66,203 votes.

Chandrani said she was looking for a job after finishing mechanical engineering, but landed up being a candidate.

The Keonjhar Lok Sabha constituency has sent non- MPs nine times to Parliament. The had won the seat six times, the last in 1996 and BJP won thrice when in alliance with from 1998 to 2004.

The won the last two elections.

The seat witnessed a two-corner fight in this election.

